Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $2.85 Million in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.23% of Dutch Bros as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 831.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BROS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Dutch Bros to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,153,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,144,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,153,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,144,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $3,293,087.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,453,865 shares in the company, valued at $113,613,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,125 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,888. Company insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BROS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.26. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $72.59.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. Dutch Bros had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. Dutch Bros’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

