Cowen AND Company LLC Purchases New Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,694,000. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 9.8% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 1.23% of ARK Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.85. 1,118,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,015,967. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $125.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.29.

