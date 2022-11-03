Cowen AND Company LLC Takes $32.90 Million Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,264,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,898,000. Avidity Biosciences makes up approximately 3.2% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 4.55% of Avidity Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 33,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,663. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,849.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNA. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Insider Transactions at Avidity Biosciences

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $308,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $342,704.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $308,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,474. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.