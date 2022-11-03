Cowen AND Company LLC Takes Position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Breeze Holdings Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,717,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,838 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 900,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after buying an additional 213,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BREZ traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,868. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

