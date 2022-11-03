Cowen Downgrades Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) to Market Perform

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $90.00. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $66.36 on Thursday. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $110.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.45.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,034.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,034.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $793,014.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

