Cowen Trims Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price to $670.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $730.00 to $670.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $475.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Argus cut shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $534.35.

Charter Communications Stock Down 2.7 %

CHTR stock opened at $347.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.29. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $706.93.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 32.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,927 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 67.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,069 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 51,943.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 406,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after acquiring an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

