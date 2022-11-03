Cowen Trims HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Target Price to $380.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Cowen from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HUBS. Mizuho lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded HubSpot to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.58.

HubSpot Price Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $263.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.60. HubSpot has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -130.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,950. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

