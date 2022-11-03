CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) shot up 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $111.44 and last traded at $111.44. 362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.35.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRAI shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of CRA International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRA International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $824.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28.

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. CRA International had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRAI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CRA International by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CRA International by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CRA International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in CRA International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in CRA International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

