Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €160.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been given a €160.00 ($160.00) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SU. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($140.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. set a €145.00 ($145.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($115.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded down €0.24 ($0.24) during trading on Thursday, reaching €129.40 ($129.40). 848,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is €122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €125.18. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($64.88) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($76.34).

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

