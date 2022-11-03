Credit Suisse Group Lowers Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $42.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $74.00.

FUN has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.75.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

NYSE:FUN opened at $39.96 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $62.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.58). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $509.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 112.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 745,056 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after buying an additional 663,373 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 2,007.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 503,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,590,000 after acquiring an additional 479,573 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,064,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,730,000 after buying an additional 261,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 169,595.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 256,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

