Credit Suisse Group Raises Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $121.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $147.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.84. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -8.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 61.6% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.