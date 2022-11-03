Credit Suisse Group Trims Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Target Price to €73.00

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from €77.50 ($77.50) to €73.00 ($73.00) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Verbund from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Verbund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Verbund from €126.00 ($126.00) to €125.00 ($125.00) in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Verbund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Verbund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Verbund stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. Verbund has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

