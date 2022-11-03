Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 49,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 346,197 shares.The stock last traded at $14.71 and had previously closed at $13.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $908.43 million during the quarter. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 119.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Crescent Energy news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crescent Energy news, insider Benjamin Conner acquired 2,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $40,671.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,566 shares in the company, valued at $40,671.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 79,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,408 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRGY. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Crescent Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,756,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,067,000 after purchasing an additional 201,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after buying an additional 144,976 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 387,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after buying an additional 66,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 311,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 40,742 shares during the last quarter. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

