Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Position Raised by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,584,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,560 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Crescent Point Energy worth $18,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 14.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

