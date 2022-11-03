Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 11,740 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 11,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $105,425.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,597,643 shares in the company, valued at $131,086,834.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 12,816 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $115,215.84.

NASDAQ CRCT traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,054. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.17.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Cricut had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $183.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cricut by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,548,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,327,000 after purchasing an additional 776,413 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cricut by 1,896.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 296,410 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 129.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 89,554 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Cricut from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cricut from $5.70 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

