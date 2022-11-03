CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Barclays

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRSP. Citigroup raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Shares of CRSP opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.29. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $96.98.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.17). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,370,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $15,910,191.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,656,500. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 443.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

