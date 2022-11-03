Critical Contrast: LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) vs. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeVantage 0 0 0 0 N/A Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 162.55%. Given Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than LifeVantage.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeVantage 1.51% 16.17% 7.66% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals -124.52% -62.36% -48.35%

Volatility and Risk

LifeVantage has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeVantage $206.36 million 0.23 $3.12 million $0.24 15.88 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals $38.54 million 23.56 -$157.92 million $2.00 6.54

LifeVantage has higher revenue and earnings than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LifeVantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.1% of LifeVantage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of LifeVantage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LifeVantage beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes. It also provides anti-aging skin care products, including liquid collagen, facial cleansers, perfecting lotions, eye serums, anti-aging creams, hand creams, beauty serum, as well as hair care products, such as invigorating shampoos, nourishing conditioners, and scalp serums under the LifeVantage TrueScience brand name. In addition, the company offers bath and body, and targeted relief products, such as body lotion, body wash, body butter, deodorant, soothing balm, and body rub under the TrueScience brand name. It sells its products through its website, as well as through a network of independent distributors in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Taiwan, Austria, Spain, Ireland, Belgium, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Philippines. LifeVantage Corporation is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

