Critical Review: Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) vs. Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD)

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) and Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boston Scientific and Vasamed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $11.89 billion 5.04 $1.04 billion $0.42 99.84 Vasamed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Vasamed.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasamed has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

90.3% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Vasamed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Boston Scientific and Vasamed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 1 13 1 3.00 Vasamed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boston Scientific currently has a consensus price target of $47.71, indicating a potential upside of 13.80%. Given Boston Scientific’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Boston Scientific is more favorable than Vasamed.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Scientific and Vasamed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 5.19% 14.72% 7.70% Vasamed N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Boston Scientific beats Vasamed on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems. It also provides medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising 3-D cardiac mapping and navigation solutions, ablation catheters, diagnostic catheters, mapping catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories; spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain; indirect decompression systems; and deep brain stimulation systems. In addition, the company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as various peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapies. Further, it provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, and atherectomy systems to treat arterial diseases; thrombectomy and acoustic pulse thrombolysis systems, wires, and stents to treat venous diseases; and peripheral embolization devices, radioactive microspheres, ablation systems, cryotherapy ablation systems, and micro and drainage catheters to treat cancer. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Vasamed

Vasamed Incorporated designs, licenses, manufactures, and distributes products, software, and services for assessing and managing hemodynamic health in the United States. It offers SensiLase PAD-IQ, which supports skin perfusion pressure, pulse volume recording, and ankle brachial index calculation for Doppler-obtained pressures; and Wound Imaging & SmartDraw wound measurement systems. The company also provides PAD-IQ Studycast that provides rapid transmission of diagnostic tests to vascular specialist for interpretation of results and medically indicated therapeutic intervention; and custom carrying case to secure and protect the PAD-IQ system. It serves clinicians and patients. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

