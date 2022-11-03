Cronos Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38.98 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.78 billion and approximately $38.98 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cronos has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00090748 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00066844 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001819 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00027087 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006944 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000301 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

