Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,733 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Crown worth $16,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 92.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

Insider Activity at Crown

Crown Price Performance

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded up $5.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.62. 122,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,264. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.38%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Crown’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.35%.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.