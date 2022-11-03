Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.58.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,750 shares of company stock worth $5,003,431. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $385.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $365.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.95. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

