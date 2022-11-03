Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 562.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 88.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 30.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.88.

Shares of IDXX opened at $372.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.52 and its 200 day moving average is $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $664.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

