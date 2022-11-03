Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $362,000 Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,899,000 after buying an additional 41,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,348,000 after buying an additional 80,119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,887,000 after purchasing an additional 77,125 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,164,000 after purchasing an additional 170,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,362,000 after purchasing an additional 208,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WH opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

