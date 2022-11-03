Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 298 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,922 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in eBay by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in eBay by 982.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.23.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.63.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. eBay’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

