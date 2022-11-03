Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 510 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 518,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,513,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 8,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE MS opened at $84.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $144.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

