Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 641 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,345 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 808 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Electronic Arts
In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $189,435.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,304 shares of company stock worth $9,998,845. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Electronic Arts Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $128.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.56 and its 200 day moving average is $126.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $146.72.
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Electronic Arts Company Profile
Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electronic Arts (EA)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.