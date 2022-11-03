Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Trading Down 9%

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) shares dropped 9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $219.53 and last traded at $219.53. Approximately 14,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 922,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.41. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,340 shares of company stock valued at $7,777,079. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cummins by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,939,000 after purchasing an additional 691,053 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,503,000 after acquiring an additional 94,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,677,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,983,000 after acquiring an additional 51,925 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

