Curis (CRIS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Curis to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.
Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Curis had a negative return on equity of 68.41% and a negative net margin of 533.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Curis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Curis Stock Performance
Shares of CRIS stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.66. Curis has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $6.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curis
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Curis
Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Curis (CRIS)
- eBay or Ety: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.