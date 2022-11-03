Curis (CRIS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Curis to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Curis had a negative return on equity of 68.41% and a negative net margin of 533.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Curis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.66. Curis has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $6.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Curis by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Curis in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Curis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,241,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 38,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Curis by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

