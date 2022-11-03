CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Boosted by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 297,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 3.3% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $27,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.21. The stock had a trading volume of 235,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,838,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.04. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $127.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.22.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

