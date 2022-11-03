Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $6.99. 2,146,908 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 1,241,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $938,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 656.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 373.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

