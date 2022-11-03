Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.9% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in Danaher by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 42,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,820,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in Danaher by 769.2% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 4.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 174,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,220,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $1,052,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $240.75. 52,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $175.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Danaher’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.