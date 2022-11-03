Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 4.2% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,582,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Danaher by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 100,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,377,000 after buying an additional 16,955 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Danaher by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $241.42. 4,027,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

