Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Datadog also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.90-0.92 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.30.

Datadog Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.01. 10,598,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,844,845. Datadog has a twelve month low of $74.38 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,600.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. Datadog’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,693 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $1,118,378.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,877.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,182 shares of company stock valued at $5,252,563. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Datadog by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Datadog by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

