Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $90.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.30.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.93. 354,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,327,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,600.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog has a 12-month low of $74.38 and a 12-month high of $199.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $35,381.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $35,381.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $25,229,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,182 shares of company stock worth $5,252,563. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 122.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

