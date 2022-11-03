Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $445-449 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.86 million. Datadog also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.90-0.92 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Datadog from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Macquarie started coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.30.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.91. The stock had a trading volume of 407,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,564. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,600.60 and a beta of 1.08. Datadog has a one year low of $74.38 and a one year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 4,134 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $473,384.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,407.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,182 shares of company stock worth $5,252,563 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 70.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 105.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

