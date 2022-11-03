Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUSA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,389 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DUSA traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,229. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42.

About Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

