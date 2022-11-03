Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Tops One Day Volume of $2.08 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00003488 BTC on major exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $52.52 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,262.26 or 0.31004243 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012109 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

