Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $52.35 million and $2.09 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003493 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

