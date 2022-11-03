Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,722 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVG. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 93,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIVG stock opened at $29.53 on Thursday. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61.

