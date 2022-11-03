Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.85

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$40.85 and last traded at C$40.81, with a volume of 11871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. CIBC downgraded Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$39.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.80.

Definity Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$38.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$801.80 million for the quarter.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

Further Reading

