DEI (DEI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.14 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000761 BTC on major exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and $4,793.00 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00023072 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00301829 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001310 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002902 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00019014 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

