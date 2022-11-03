Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Delek US has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Delek US to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

NYSE DK traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.79. The stock had a trading volume of 24,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,997. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. Delek US has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $35.23.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

DK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Delek US to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Delek US from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research raised Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Delek US to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.91.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Delek US by 354.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Delek US by 28.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

