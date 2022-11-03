Delta 9 Cannabis (CVE:NINE) Stock Price Up 3%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (CVE:NINE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.03. Approximately 68,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 117,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
Delta 9 Cannabis Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The firm has a market cap of C$89.36 million and a P/E ratio of 19.07.
About Delta 9 Cannabis
Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production of medical marijuana. It primarily provides cannabis strains, as well as start-up materials and support services, including genetics (plants), grow pods, and consulting services to new and existing licensed producers.
