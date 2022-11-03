Dent (DENT) Trading Up 3.2% This Week

Dent (DENT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $88.30 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,249.22 or 0.30906367 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00012071 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

