Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys 373 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Leidos were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos stock opened at $104.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

