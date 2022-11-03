Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in PBF Energy were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 354.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 724.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBF Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

PBF opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.61. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.04.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating).

