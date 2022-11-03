Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $232,613,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $82,182,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $65,509,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $49,315,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 237.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,410,000 after purchasing an additional 391,742 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CF. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

CF Industries Stock Down 4.3 %

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $103.17 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.29 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.53 and its 200 day moving average is $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.