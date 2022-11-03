Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $232,613,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $82,182,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $65,509,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $49,315,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 237.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,410,000 after purchasing an additional 391,742 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CF. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.71.
Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $103.17 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.29 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.53 and its 200 day moving average is $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01.
CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.
CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.
