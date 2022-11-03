Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $110,000 Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Nordstrom were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 500.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JWN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.53.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

