Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after buying an additional 252,550 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 15,360 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush cut shares of Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $32.68 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.