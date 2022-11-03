Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 26.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in BlackRock by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,074,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,450,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.43.

BLK opened at $638.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $617.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $636.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

